Palm Beach International Raceway: Iconic race track up for sale

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Luis Dominguez has been going to Palm Beach International Raceway to race his car for nearly ten years.

"I got three cars and, normally, I go with the vintage car," he said.

Now he's finding out his beloved track is up for sale.

"That hurts because we always love coming over here to Palm Beach," he said.

Palm Beach International Raceway opened in 1964. For years the track has given pros, amateurs and families a chance to enjoy fast cars.

"I've been going since I was a kid back when it was it was Moroso," Jesse Seegert said.

But, at the moment, there's a proposal that could sell the track to a Georgia company that builds warehouses.

Al Guibord also put in a bid to buy the track and keep it a destination for race fans and car enthusiasts. Guibord's bid did not win.

"There's plenty of other spots to do distribution and warehouse and industrial spots," he said. "There's only one race track in Palm Beach County and it'd be a shame to lose such an iconic facility."

The calls to keep the location a raceway continues to gain support from big names, like Miami's own Pitbull and Indianapolis 500 champion Danny Sullivan.

It also has the attention of Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

Bradshaw's expressed concerns that, without a raceway, it could lead to more illegal street racing.

"If this race track is lost, it means we could see an increase in drag racing, motorcycle racing and reckless driving on our neighborhood streets and highways, which could lead to senseless fatalities," the sheriff said.

It's a concern shared by Dominguez.

"You close that (and) there's a lot of young people who are going to get hurt in the streets," he said.