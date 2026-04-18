Palm Beach Gardens High School students run the show at Jupiter Hammerheads minor league baseball game

JUPITER, Fla. — Students from Palm Beach Gardens High School stepped out of the classroom and into a professional setting Friday night, running every aspect of the game between the Jupiter Hammerheads and the Palm Beach Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium.

The Palm Beach Gardens sports management team received one-on-one hospitality lessons as they worked behind the counter, greeted fans and set the tone for the evening. The class features about 70 students who got the surprise of a lifetime: working the Jupiter Hammerheads game, welcoming fans, working in the broadcasting booth, and entertaining the stadium.

Palm Beach Gardens students run Jupiter Hammerheads baseball game

At Palm Beach Gardens, the school embraces the motto of letting students be kids while also helping them find a career path through the sports management program.

"Sports management is an amazing program. The kids learn about the sports business, and they learn about marketing and fan engagement," Julie Mooney said.

Fan engagement is a strong suit for these students. The opportunity served as a pinch-me moment for many in the class.

"It means to me getting in with the community and just getting to learn the sports world, which is what I want to get into. It's just been a blessing for this to be provided to me in the area that I live in," Riley Probel said.

"I'm the on-field MC. I'm really good at talking, and I'm interested in getting the hands-on experience that a lot of people my age and other people at other schools aren't getting," Jayce Allayne said.

The Palm Beach Gardens sports management program paves the way for the next generation of journalists and entertainers, allowing students to create a career path while in high school.

"The same thing you're doing is the same thing, so getting this hands-on experience helps me realize this is a career I want to take on and I see my future with it," one student said.

Students were told that if they do a good job, they could be offered part-time work.

"I hope so," a student said when asked if big things can be expected from them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

