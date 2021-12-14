Palm Beach Gardens football team goes undefeated, wins national championship

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A South Florida football team are national champions after going undefeated this season.
The Palm Beach Gardens Gators 10U is comprised of 10-year-olds.
After finishing their season undefeated, the team went on to win both the state title, southeast region and then the national championship game.
Their record this year was 17 wins and 0 losses. In 14 of those wins, they did not allow any touchdowns from the opposing team.
By the end of the national championship the team had scored a total of 536 points through the season and only allowed 25 points from other teams.
They won the championship game 34-0.
Congratulations Palm Beach Gardens Gators 10U!