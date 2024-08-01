Watch Now
Palm Beach County water polo players look to build enthusiasm for sport in Florida

Despite Florida's climate, the sport hasn't necessarily been popular
A group of water polo players in Jupiter could one day grace the world's largest stage at the Olympics.
WPTV met up with the Palms Water Polo team, who taught us a little more about the game.

The sport is a difficult, exhausting but exciting game.

"In deep pools like this, you have to practice egg beating, which helps you stay up," 18-year-old Melville Spencer said. "It's tiring, but it's fun."

Palms Water Polo in Jupiter sees a wide range of athletes.

But despite Florida's sunshine and water, the sport has not necessarily seen a surge in popularity.

"Surprisingly, Florida doesn't have that many good competition pools," Palms Water Polo coach Paul Rave said. "Typically, they want it about 2 meters deep, which is a little over 6 feet throughout the playing area."

But this group of players is hoping to change.

"Come out here and try it, if you want. I mean, it's really fun," Caius and Sonio, 8-year-old water polo players, said.

