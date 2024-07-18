WPTV broadcasting LIVE from the Paralympic Track and Field trials in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. — From gold medal moments to celebrating the stories behind the athletes, WPTV is showcasing the journey to the Paris Olympics.

This weekend in Broward County, some of the world's best track and field athletes are hoping to qualify for this year's Paralympic Games in Paris.

Complete coverage of the Paris Games

Before Frances Peyton and Todd Wilson jet off to the City of Light to report on the games, we're sharing the stories of local athletes vying for their shot to compete on the world's stage.

Join WPTV on Friday, as we broadcast live at the Paralympic Track and Field trials in Miramar on WPTV News at 4 p.m.

>> Visit the WPTV Olympics page for our special coverage | Download the WPTV app for breaking news updates on the games.