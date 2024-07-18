Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

WPTV broadcasting LIVE from the Paralympic Track and Field trials in Miramar

Join WPTV Friday as we broadcast live at the paralympic track and field trials in South Florida on WPTV News at 4.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jul 18, 2024

MIRAMAR, Fla. — From gold medal moments to celebrating the stories behind the athletes, WPTV is showcasing the journey to the Paris Olympics.

This weekend in Broward County, some of the world's best track and field athletes are hoping to qualify for this year's Paralympic Games in Paris.

Paris Olympics 2024 - 1280x720

Complete coverage of the Paris Games

9:52 PM, Oct 17, 2018

Before Frances Peyton and Todd Wilson jet off to the City of Light to report on the games, we're sharing the stories of local athletes vying for their shot to compete on the world's stage.

Join WPTV on Friday, as we broadcast live at the Paralympic Track and Field trials in Miramar on WPTV News at 4 p.m.

>> Visit the WPTV Olympics page for our special coverage | Download the WPTV app for breaking news updates on the games.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.