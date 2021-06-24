USA Olympic Diving to partner with Indian River State College to build new state of the art facility

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Indian River State College is hoping to help USA Diving bring home gold medals for years to come.

“They want to build this cutting-edge, state-of-the-art, amazingly technologically savvy facility if you will,” said Lee Michaud, CEO at USA Diving.

Michaud said USA Diving has been looking for the right educational institution to partner with for years.

“This is an institute of higher education and being an institute of higher education, that's exactly what we need,” said Michaud.

Fundraising for the new facility is already underway.

WPTV

It’s unknown exactly when it will be built and opened.

“I mean stop action,” said Michael Hagelo, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at IRSC. “As you see a dive happen, you can stop it in real-time, you could rotate it, you could look at the diver's face and see if he's smiling or if she's smiling.”

Once opened, coaches, athletes, and judges would come to the facility to further their education and skills.

Programs for students will also be developed.

“The end result on the road is that we would have an educational development center here,” said Michaud. “We would have a junior development center here. We would do training camps here.”

IRSC currently holds the record for most consecutive diving titles with 47, the most U.S. championships amongst any collegiate sport.

“This marriage allows us to take the power of both brands and create a very unique singular brand to take swimming and diving further, farther, faster,” said Hagelo.

