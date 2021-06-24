USA Diving to partner with Indian River State College to build new state of the art facility

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Indian River State College is hoping to help USA Diving bring home gold medals for years to come.

"They want to build this cutting-edge, state-of-the-art, amazingly technologically savvy facility, if you will," said Lee Michaud, CEO at USA Diving.

Michaud said USA Diving has been looking for the right educational institution to partner with for years.

"This is an institute of higher education and being an institute of higher education," said Michaud. "That's exactly what we need."

Fundraising for the new facility is already underway.

It's unknown exactly when it will be built and opened.

"I mean, stop action," said Michael Hagelo, vice president of strategic initiatives at IRSC. "As you see a dive happen, you can stop it in real-time. You could rotate it, you could look at the diver's face and see if he's smiling or if she's smiling."

Once opened, coaches, athletes and judges would come to the facility to further their education and skills.

Programs for students will also be developed.

"The end result on the road is that we would have an educational development center here," said Michaud. "We would have a junior development center here. We would do training camps here."

Indian River State College currently holds the record for most consecutive diving titles with 47, the most U.S. championships among any collegiate sport.

"This marriage allows us to take the power of both brands and create a very unique singular brand to take swimming and diving further, farther, faster," said Hagelo.