Team USA's first medal of the 2024 Olympics awarded to diving team

Plantation-born Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon won silver in the women’s 3-meter synchronized springboard event on Saturday
Team USA divers Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook pose with their silver medals after the women's synchronized springboard finals at the Paris Olympics.
For the first time since 2012, Team USA was on the podium of the 3-meter synchronized springboard event Saturday morning.

Kassidy Cook, who was born in Plantation, Florida, and her teammate Sarah Bacon earned a five-dive score of 314.64, earning them the silver.

Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen from China earned gold with a score of 337.68 and the bronze medal went to Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen of Great Britain, earning a score of 302.28.

