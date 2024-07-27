Team USA's first medal of the 2024 Olympics awarded to diving team

For the first time since 2012, Team USA was on the podium of the 3-meter synchronized springboard event Saturday morning.

Kassidy Cook, who was born in Plantation, Florida, and her teammate Sarah Bacon earned a five-dive score of 314.64, earning them the silver.

Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen from China earned gold with a score of 337.68 and the bronze medal went to Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen of Great Britain, earning a score of 302.28.