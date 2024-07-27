Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

July 27: What to watch at the Paris Olympics

July 27: What to watch at the Paris Olympics
Imagn
Imagn
Katie Ledecky (USA) in the women's 400m freestyle final during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
July 27: What to watch at the Paris Olympics
Posted at
and last updated

Click here for television and livestream schedules for the biggest events taking place Saturday, July 27, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Todd Wilson and Frances Peyton rectangle for Paris 4 box

Olympics

Watch WPTV's Todd Wilson, Frances Peyton's reports from Paris!
Paris Olympics 2024 - 1280x720

Complete coverage of the Paris Games

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.