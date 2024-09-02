Table tennis Paralympian Jenson Van Emburgh shares Paris experience ahead of opening rounds

Since the age of nine, Jenson Van Emburgh has dominated the sport of table tennis.

The one-time child phenom has a new challenge: the 2024 Paralympic Games.

"I've been here since the 21st [of August]. So I've been here for a while. I've adjusted to the time, and I've been practicing and feeling good," said Van Emburgh.

He arrived in Paris two weeks ago, hoping to participate in the table tennis doubles.

"I've been here for a while, and I've been itching to get out there. I was watching the doubles and the mixed doubles, and unfortunately, I didn't have a partner who qualified," said Van Emburgh.

Olympics Florida Paralympian table tennis player ready to go for gold Kendall Hyde

With no action for the American medal hopeful, he's had to find alternative methods to stay loose.

"I've been working on what I'm good at and what I know I can do with my coach here. I've been practicing with him every day and fine-tuning everything just to be ready," said Van Emburgh. He knows this would be an obstacle to many, but he takes it in stride.

In fact, as a newborn, he experienced a life-altering obstacle.

"During birth, I came out the wrong way. There was only one doctor on call, and he squeezed my spinal cord too hard. He injured my spinal cord, and I also fractured both of my femurs," said Van Emburgh.

The injury left the Naples resident in a wheelchair.

Instead of allowing it to bring him down, he's learned to defy the odds.

After qualifying for the 2020 and 2024 games, he's now a two-time Paralympian.

"It's been really, really good. The whole Paralympics, the village, and the camaraderie with all the athletes—it's a different feeling than it was in Tokyo. In Tokyo, you weren't really able to be with fellow athletes," said Van Emburgh.

Less than 24 hours before his 2024 Paralympic debut, he has a final message for his supporters.

"I hope that I make you all proud, and I'm going to give you all my best and hopefully go for the gold," said Van Emburgh.