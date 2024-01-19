Swimmers from Team Peru train in Boca Raton for shot at Olympics

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Some Olympic hopefuls took to the water in Boca Raton on Thursday afternoon as they prepared for their shot at the summer games in Paris.

Swimmers from Team Peru are also getting ready for the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, which will take place Feb. 2-18.

They're now well on their way to reaching the biggest stage.

"It's so fun to be a part of as a coach," Team Peru swim coach Quinn Cassidy said. "To see these guys day in and day out and with such incredible aspirations and dreams is really, really exciting."

WPTV Team Peru swim coach Quinn Cassidy is helping Diego Balbi and Alexia Sotomayor pursue their Olympic dreams.

Both Diego Balbi and Alexia Sotomayor are now down to the final cut. And as they get ready for the World Aquatics Championships, they could solidify a spot at the Olympics.

"So, if they both do well, you could be looking at Team Peru's Olympic team right here," Cassidy said.

It's a dream that's worth chasing, and if it all goes right, these athletes could be on your television screen when the Olympics start in July.

"Being able to be one of the two that are possible, that are eligible to go [to the Olympics], is a blessing," Balbi said. "Not many people get to experience something like this throughout their entire lifetime, so it's just something else."

Members of the Olympic team won't be decided until June, but if they make the cut, they'll be representing not only Peru but also St. Andrew's Aquatics and the Boca Raton area.

"I'm very grateful for all the people supporting me," Sotomayor said. "It's just an incredible opportunity."