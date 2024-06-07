Stuart native Tori Penso calls opportunity to referee Olympic soccer matches 'blessing'

The Olympic games are just a few months away and athletes across South Florida will be taking part. That also includes the officials for the Paris games.

WPTV spoke with Stuart native Tori Penso who will help referee Olympic soccer matches next month.

She got her start on fields in Martin County and has been a part of history, refereeing some of the world's biggest stages.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Paris Olympics

"Right there in Stuart, Hobe Sound, all that area is where I started as just a kid," Penso said. "My brothers also did it, so it was kind of a pathway of following them. My mom kind of suggested it when it was time to get a job that I work at the soccer fields."

She has done it all including making history as the first female referee from the U.S. to officiate in the World Cup finals.

WPTV Tori Penso speaks about how she got into refereeing soccer at an early age in Martin County.

"When I was 11 years old, if you told me that I would be standing here giving a commencement speech at 37 years old, having been the first American, having been the first female in MLS, going to be the first female trio in Copa [América], I would have not believed you," Penso said.

Now, she will be taking part in the Olympic Games this summer.

It's a dream that came with a lot of hard work.

"Not many get the opportunity to go to the Olympics. It's certainly a prestigious event. It's selected based on your performance, often at the women's World Cup, which was the year prior. That's typically how selection happens. So we had a really good run at the women's World Cup, so it is certainly performance-based."

As she prepares for her Olympic debut, she wants everyone to know that with hard work and determination, you can make a dream come true.

"You never know what hobbies or passions might turn into careers, might turn into a lively hood," Penso said. "It's certainly nothing I expected, and it's been a blessing for sure."