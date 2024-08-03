Watch Now
Stephen Nedoroscik wins first individual Olympic medal after getting bronze in pommel horse final

Nedoroscik is known as the 'Pommel Horse Guy' after helping Team USA win bronze in the all-around gymnastics event
WPTV talked to Nedoroscik at EVO Gymnastics in Sarasota, his home gym, just days before leaving for Paris with no idea what was in store.
Stephen Nedoroscik just won his first individual Olympic medal after getting bronze the pommel horse event.

Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland won gold with a score of 15.533, Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan won silver with a score of 15.433 and Nedoroscik won bronze after scoring 15.3

Nedoroscik, who trains in Sarasota, Florida, is now known on the internet as "Pommel Horse Guy" after helping Team USA win bronze in the all-around event last week.

WPTV interviewed Nedroscik at EVO in Sarasota where he trains prior to his trip to Paris.

No other U.S. men gymnasts qualified for apparatus finals, making Nedoroscik the only one to win an individual medal.

