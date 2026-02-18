Special Olympics athletes train with New York Mets players at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — When you come to Clover Park there’s just one goal.

“I want to see all my New York Mets players, let’s go, baby,” said Sara Roseazwig, a Florida Special Olympian.

“A guy like Mr. Hollywood is very excited to be out on the field with all of the Mets players. I’m very excited with all the Special Olympic Athletes here,” said Stephen “Mr. Hollywood” LePore, a Port St. Lucie Special Olympian.

WATCH BELOW: 'Super cool to be able to share a moment with them,' Christian Scott tells WPTV's Kendall Hyde

Special Olympics athletes train with Mets players

Since 2015, the Clinic for Champions at Clover Park has created a rare opportunity for Special Olympics athletes to spend the day with their favorite players, learning the game and hanging with some of the game's best.

“I’m looking forward to the players, I mean, they’re my friends,” said LePore.

For minor leaguer Kevin Parada, reactions like that are what it’s all about.

“It’s an awesome honor to play an amazing game, and it’s awesome to share it with the people with the Special Olympics. It’s just awesome to see the smiles on their faces,” said Parada.

Smiles were on full display as the athletes got to take batting practice and take the same field as the big leaguers.

However, one athlete said she’s learned so much that she’s ready to join the Spring Training roster right now.

“I’m a good baseball player, I can hit and all that,” said Roseazwig.

If you saw her swing, she might be on to something.

While the athletes learned how to flash their leather and show off their grooved swings, they told me that meeting their idols doesn’t seem real.

“It’s humbling for sure," said pitcher, Christian Scott. "Just being able to come out here and they remember your name from last year, so that’s just super cool to be able to share a moment with them and reconnect with them a year later."