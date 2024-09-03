Paralympians with ties to Wellington strike gold at Paris Games

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Olympic gold is shining brightly in Palm Beach County.

Two of Wellington International's finest are bringing home gold medals in equestrian from the Paris Paralympics.

It was mission accomplished for Rebecca Hart, 39, who calls Wellington her hometown. After 25 years of trying, she's captured gold in dressage at the Paris Paralympics.

Hart had taken home a team bronze at the Tokyo Games in 2021 but now she has that elusive Paralympic victory.

(AP Photo/Kileigh Kane) Rebecca Hart of the U.S. celebrates after winning the equestrian grade III individual event at the Palace of Versailles, at the 2024 Paralympics, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

It's a moment of pride not just for Hart but for those at Wellington International.

"We were able to watch on livestream [the event] or found out about it the morning after," Lenore Brown with Wellington International said.

Brown has seen the journey firsthand since Hart regularly competes at the local facility.



Born with a rare genetic disease called Familial Spastic Paraplegia, Hart began riding horseback at the age of 10 years old.

"Obviously as an organization, we're just so incredibly proud," Brown said.

(AP Photo/Kileigh Kane)

Fiona Howard of the U.S. celebrates after winning the equestrian grade II individual event at the Palace of Versailles, at the 2024 Paralympics, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

Fiona Howard also captures gold

Hart isn't the only Wellington regular to capture Paralympic gold.

Fiona Howard, whom WPTV spoke with before she left for Paris to compete, is also returning to South Florida with a gold medal. It's an incredible journey for an athlete born with dystonia, a muscle disease.

"When I got sick and started losing my mobility, horses kind of became the legs I don't have," Howard said.

Brown said the bond between horses and riders is special.

"They have an even more special bond with their horses to compete in the Paralympics with their specific needs. To watch them succeed the way they have is thrilling honestly," Brown said.