Olympic qualifying baseball tournament will be held in Palm Beaches and on Treasure Coast

The World Baseball Softball Confederation says an Olympic qualifying baseball tournament will be held in the Palm Beaches and on the Treasure Coast.

Clover Park in Port St. Lucie and the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches will be the host venues for the 8-nation tournament from May 31 through June 5.

Play Treasure Coast, the renamed Treasure Coast Sports Commission, asked St. Lucie County Commissioners for $110,000 Tuesday so St. Lucie County can join with Palm Beach County to host the event.

“It’s what you would call a signature event that could really brand our county,” said Play Treasure Coast head Rick Hatcher.

Baseball is back in the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

The eight national teams battling for one spot in Tokyo would stay in a hotel bubble locally.

This comes as the USA Olympic Softball team prepares this week at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach.

A public practice will be held there Friday.

Fans are expected at the baseball qualifier.

“Our hope is that as we review other policies around the country that we are able to look and increase the seating capacity at our venues,” said Hatcher.

News of the tournament had baseball fans excited out at Clover Park Tuesday.

“Anything that’s sports related, puts Port St. Lucie on the map, why not?” said Walter Schoellnast.

County tourism leaders predict a $2 million economic impact and are looking for area businesses to sponsor the event.