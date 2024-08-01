Notre Dame Cathedral holds special meaning for Boca Raton family

PARIS — The Notre Dame Cathedral burned in 2019 when a fire ripped through the roof of the medieval monument. Thankfully, many of the artifacts inside were saved.

The French government is rebuilding Notre Dame exactly as it once was.

Even though there's scaffolding and cranes all over the place, it hasn't stopped people from taking pictures and stopping to take a look at the cathedral, including folks from South Florida.

Stamatina Copulos traveled with her family from Boca Raton to see the cathedral. I asked her what comes to mind when she's looking at Notre Dame.

"I think of the history of architecture with the different buttresses and different parts of the edifice that are representative of the time," Copulos said.

In essence, Notre Dame Cathedral is a work of art.

"While it is obviously an important religious monument, it is also a huge demonstration of art," Copulos said.

Yet the gothic Architectual masterpiece that's been around for over 800 years was nearly lost to fire. On April 15, 2019, flames engulfed the spire and most of the roof. Firefighters were able to save the main structure and rose windows.

The Copulos family from Boca Raton had planned a vacation to visit the cathedral. The family even took a picture in front of the damaged cathedral in 2019.

"When I first heard it burn, I was really upset because I learned about it in school, and I knew we were coming that same year," Ioanna Copulos said.

The family showed up Thursday to re-create the picture they took in 2019.



Soon after the fire, French President Emmanual Macron pledged to complete renovations within five years. There were even thoughts the renovations would be done by the Olympics in Paris, but that didn't happen.

"I was definitely disappointed to find out that if wasn't finished, but I knew it would take a long time. So I almost expected it a little bit," Aris Copulos said.

The Copulos family will be back. They like to visit churches while they travel.

"It's a big deal for our family," Ioanna Copulos said.

The Notre Dame Cathedral is expected to open back up to the public in December.