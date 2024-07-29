La Maison Rose: The little pink house where Dalí and Picasso hung out

Street artist Mickael Denji sings his heart out merely steps from a pretty little pink building with green shutters. He says for 11 years he's come to the Montmartre District in Paris.



"I like the artistic spirit of this place because I know that many people, you know, used to come over here like performers, painters, artists," he said.

La Maison Rose has a rich and lengthy history that dates back to the early 1900s. The restaurant says the owners at the time, Ramon and Germaine Pichot bought the place in 1905 and painted it pink. The place was turned into a canteen where the Pichots could enjoy the company of the many artistic friends they had, friends like Salvador Dalí and Pablo Picasso.

Denji says the building — and its history— is a source of inspiration.

WPTV Artist Mickael Denji has come to the Montmartre District in Paris for 11 years.



"Man, I guess that their spirits, you know, just, you know, take me along to my journey, man," he said.

There are daily tours where guides relay the cultural and historical significance La Maison Rose has had on the district and Paris itself.

"It's very beautiful it makes me want to look at his artwork, both their artwork, a lot more and to really look at the detail, like the fine print. Maybe it has something to do with here if they came here all the time," tourist Natalie Kovacs said.



La Maison Rose was eventually sold to the Miolano family in 1948. The place remains in the family and is run as a restaurant.

Daily crowds of onlookers gather to learn the history and snap photos of the little pink building.