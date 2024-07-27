Team USA swimmers start 2024 Olympics strong with three medals Saturday

MEN'S 4x100 FREESTYLE RELAY:

Team USA men's 4x100m freestyle relay team won gold in Paris Saturday with a time of 3:09.28. This is Team USA's first gold medal in the 2024 Olympics.

The team is made up of Ryan Held, Matt King, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel.

Dressel was born and raised in Green Cove Springs, Florida, and swam for the University of Florida. A 10-time NCAA champion, he has the most championships in school history, passing well-known swimmer and Olympian Ryan Lochte's previous record of 8.

Dressel has won gold in same event in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Toyko Olympic games.

He will also competing in the Men's 50m freestyle and Men's 100m butterfly.

400M FREESTYLE:

Olympian Katie Ledecky won a bronze medal Saturday at the women's 400m freestyle event. Ledecky is a volunteer swim coach at the University of Florida.

This is Ledecky's 11th overall medal, with seven of her medals being gold. She is the most decorated swimmer in this event, having won gold in Rio and silver in Tokyo.

Ariarne Titmus from Australia won the gold medal with Summer McIntosh winning silver. Next, Ledecky will be competing in the women's 1500m freestyle.

WOMEN'S 4x100 FREESTYLE RELAY:

Team USA earned the silver medal in the 4 x 100 freestyle relay, trailing just behind Australia. China won bronze.

The U.S. team was comprised of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske, and Simone Manuel.