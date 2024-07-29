Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

American swimmer Ryan Murphy finds out his child's gender after winning bronze in 100-meter backstroke

Murphy won 3 gold medals in Rio in 2016, and a gold, a silver and a bronze in Tokyo in 2021
Ryan Murphy reacts after winning the Men's 100 backstroke finals Monday, June 17, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis.
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Ryan Murphy reacts after winning the Men's 100 backstroke finals Monday, June 17, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis.
Ryan Murphy reacts after winning the Men's 100 backstroke finals Monday, June 17, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis.
Posted at
and last updated

It's a girl.

That's the surprise message that American swimmer Ryan Murphy got from his wife Bridget Konttinen on Monday night on pool deck at the Paris Olympics.

Murphy won a bronze on Monday in the 100-meter backstroke, and as he circled the pool deck, Konttinen was holding up a sign to let him know their first child due in January will be a girl.

FILE - Caeleb Dressel swims the men's 100 butterfly during the Speedo Atlanta Classic finals Friday, May 12, 2023, in Atlanta.

Olympics

Team USA swimmers are off to a strong start. Here is what they've won so far

Samantha Roesler

"I was walking back around and Bridget was holding up a sign and it said — 'Ryan, it's a girl,'" he said. "That was the first time I heard the gender."

"We both — we honestly both thought it was going to be a boy," he said. "And everyone — like everyone — we were talking to, they thought it was going to be a boy."

Murphy won three gold medals in Rio in 2016, and a gold, a silver and a bronze in Tokyo in 2021. He won his first medal in Paris after finishing third behind winner Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Xu Jiayu of China.

Murphy graduated high school in Jacksonville at The Bolles School.

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)