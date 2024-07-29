American swimmer Ryan Murphy finds out his child's gender after winning bronze in 100-meter backstroke

It's a girl.

That's the surprise message that American swimmer Ryan Murphy got from his wife Bridget Konttinen on Monday night on pool deck at the Paris Olympics.

Murphy won a bronze on Monday in the 100-meter backstroke, and as he circled the pool deck, Konttinen was holding up a sign to let him know their first child due in January will be a girl.

"I was walking back around and Bridget was holding up a sign and it said — 'Ryan, it's a girl,'" he said. "That was the first time I heard the gender."

"We both — we honestly both thought it was going to be a boy," he said. "And everyone — like everyone — we were talking to, they thought it was going to be a boy."

Murphy won three gold medals in Rio in 2016, and a gold, a silver and a bronze in Tokyo in 2021. He won his first medal in Paris after finishing third behind winner Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Xu Jiayu of China.

Murphy graduated high school in Jacksonville at The Bolles School.