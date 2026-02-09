Ice sculptor from Jupiter Farms wins gold at Cultural Olympics in Milan

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County artist is making waves in the ice sculpting world, proving that Florida's heat can't stop a master craftsman from creating chilling masterpieces.

Ben Rand, who operates out of his Jupiter Farms freezer, recently won gold at this year's Cultural Olympics in Milan, competing against 24 carvers from 16 different countries.

WATCH BELOW: Local ice sculptor beats 24 carvers from 16 countries to win gold medal

Palm Beach County artist wins international ice sculpting championship

"A lot of people think it's incredibly ironic that I make ice sculptures in Florida," Rand said.

Despite the South Florida climate, Rand has established himself as one of the world's best ice sculptors. His victory in Milan was particularly meaningful because his family was there to witness the achievement.

"For me, it was really cool and to have my family with me to show my boys all these amazing sculptors and people," Rand said.

Ice sculpting became Rand's passion during culinary school, and he has since perfected his process. His workshop features specialized machines that create 300-pound blocks of ice, each taking about five days to freeze completely.

WPTV Ben Rand, who operates out of his Jupiter Farms freezer, recently won gold at this year's Cultural Olympics in Milan, competing against 24 carvers from 16 different countries.

"Fifteen degrees in there. Perfect ice carving weather," Rand said about his freezer workspace.

The sculpting process begins with a chainsaw to cut out the larger shape, then gets refined with chisels and chippers. Rand can complete a sculpture in just three hours, creating pieces that are featured at major events throughout the area.

"It's the natural beauty of frozen water. The crystal aspect of it, when it's melting, it's always shimmering," Rand said. "Every carving I've ever set up people just have to come and touch it."

His finished sculptures draw crowds who can't help but stop and stare at the intricate frozen artwork, a testament to the skill that earned him international recognition.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.