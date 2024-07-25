From food to trinkets, WPTV explores Parisian life

PARIS — The opening ceremony for the Olympics is just one day away, and the City of Light is abuzz with people anticipating scores of top competitions on the world's stage.

So, my producer Allison Stegman and I hit the streets to experience a slice of Parisian life. This was a tough one considering there are so many places to eat, get a pastry, and pick up trinkets.



"I think we found a place to eat," I said as we walked up to Le Castel Cafe on Avenue Suffren.

Stegman and I sat down outside the cafe and were quickly attended to. She decided on a baguette sandwich with ham and cheese and French fries. I picked a ham and cheese omelet with a side salad. Once we finished our meals, I asked her to grade the place.

"I'll give it a nine out of 10. The sandwich was good, and the bread was great," she said.

There's no rest for the weary and our journey continued. Our next goal is to find an authentic French pastry shop. But we quickly got sidetracked. I found the one thing I've been looking for since arriving in France: a beret.

"It does look good," Allison said.

Enough distractions and Allison got us back on task. We continued on our search for pastries and once again we enjoyed the vibe that is Paris.

We went into several cafes when finally, a corner shop called Boulangerie-Patisserie was recommended to us. The shop had everything we were looking for. Stegman got an eclair and chomped down on a apple fruit tart.

"I'm so happy," Allison said.