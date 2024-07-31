FOOD FOR THOUGHT: 393-year-old Versailles palace is also a market

PARIS — The Palace of Versailles is simply beautiful at 393 years old.

For the Paris Olympic Games, the grounds are hosting the equestrian and boxing competitions.

King Louis XIII first built a hunting lodge on the grounds, and later, his son, King Louis XIV, built a palace. But King Louis XIII didn't stop with just the palace. He built what has become the second largest open food market in France.

The market is located in the city center of Versailles. The place consists of four pavilions. Inside, you can find a wide range of fresh and regional pastas, produce, meats, and fish.

Lea Pinault's family runs a shop called A Thousand and One Spices at the market. She said it's an essential place to shop.

"This is a destination where people buy fresh food and high-quality products," Pinault said.

The marketplace is alive every day and is considered one of the most important commercial centers of Versailles.

Outside in the square, the place is literally a crossroad of colors and flavors. Many people I met here are visiting for the Olympics, but made it a point to come to the market.



"It's very, very, French, isn't it? It's absolutely beautiful. You've got all the amazing products from France. It's just gorgeous what's not to like about it," Arlene Campbell said.

Her friend, Tina Wood, agreed.

"We could not come here and soak up all the atmosphere. It's absolutely beautiful. The buildings, sunshine, gorgeous," she said.

At the open market of Versailles, you can find everything in what has been voted as the best market of the Paris region.