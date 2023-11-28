Watch Now
Current, former St. Andrew's swimmers spend holidays focused on Olympic aspirations

Diego Balbi, Joshua Balbi, Alexia Sotomayor hope to represent Peru
Current and former swimmers at St. Andrew's are spending the holidays preparing for their Olympic goals.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — It's a dream for so many but a reality for a select few.

For Diego Balbi, his older brother, Joshua Balbi, and Alexia Sotomayor, they're hoping to get one lap closer to wearing the Peru national flag on their chests.

"Not many people in the world get to say that they've gotten the chance to raise their flag for their country," senior Diego Balbi told WPTV during a recent swim practice at St. Andrew's School in Boca Raton.

The current and former Scots swimmers will be heading to the University of Tennessee in January to compete in the USA Swimming TYR Pro Swim Series. Their goal is to qualify for the Olympics.

Joshua Balbi in pool for swim practice at St. Andrew's School
Former St. Andrew's swimmer Joshua Balbi prepares to swim a lap during practice.

"For me, every single competition is nerve-wracking," Joshua Balbi, who now swims for Tufts University, said. "A lot of nerves go into that, but nerves can be a good thing and I just can't wait to be in that environment."

Their work doesn't stop. Even during the holidays.

"Probably the holiday practices are the hardest ones," Sotomayor, a junior at St. Andrew's, said.

The 2024 Olympics will take place in Paris.

