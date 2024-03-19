Watch Now
Coco Gauff becomes first US tennis player to qualify for Olympics

Delray Beach tennis star recently celebrated 20th birthday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach native Coco Gauff has become the first U.S. tennis player to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

According to NBC Sports, Gauff has accumulated enough points to guarantee a spot among the top four U.S. women's singles players at the end of the qualifying window.

No more than four singles players per gender from each nation can qualify.

Gauff, who recently turned 20, is the reigning U.S. Open champion. She is currently the world's third-ranked women's singles player.

The qualifying window ends June 30.

