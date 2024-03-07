Delray Beach native Coco Gauff graces cover of Vogue magazine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Add cover girl to the list of Coco Gauff's accomplishments.

The Delray Beach native and tennis star adorns the April 2024 cover of Vogue magazine.

Gauff, currently the world's No. 3 women's player, trades in her tennis skirt for a gold-sequined dress in the cover photo captured by noted celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

The 19-year-old reigning U.S. Open champion touches on a variety of topics during the Vogue interview, from competing in this summer's Paris Olympics to being a perfectionist.