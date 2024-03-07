Watch Now
Delray Beach native Coco Gauff graces cover of Vogue magazine

19-year-old US Open champ glows in gold-sequined dress
Delray Beach native and tennis star Coco Gauff appears on the April 2024 cover of Vogue magazine.
Coco Gauff poses during TIME Women of the Year gala, March 5, 2024
Posted at 12:01 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 12:01:44-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Add cover girl to the list of Coco Gauff's accomplishments.

The Delray Beach native and tennis star adorns the April 2024 cover of Vogue magazine.

Gauff, currently the world's No. 3 women's player, trades in her tennis skirt for a gold-sequined dress in the cover photo captured by noted celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

The 19-year-old reigning U.S. Open champion touches on a variety of topics during the Vogue interview, from competing in this summer's Paris Olympics to being a perfectionist.

