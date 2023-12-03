'Coach Sid' gets open water athletes ready for Paris Olympics

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Summer Olympics in Paris are about 7 1/2 months away on July 26.

As athletes make their way home for the holidays, many swimmers will be making their way to St. Andrew's Aquatics Club to learn from one of the best: Sid Cassidy.



Cassidy, who is known as "Coach Sid," helped coach swimmers from all over. And not just here in South Florida.

"Some of the very best athletes we have seen come through this program have gone on to represent several countries around the world," Cassidy said.



He has been a huge help to Team USA's success in the open water since 1983 and helped bring the team to its first Olympic Games. Cassidy was the national team's head coach of open water swimming from 1991-96.



Cassidy first moved to Florida in 1983 and started working with collegiate athletes at the University of Tampa as an assistant coach. He was the University of Miami's head men's and women's swimming coach from 1993-98.

He has been at St. Andrew's High School for 19 years.

Cassidy has worked side-by-side with assistant coach Ramon Walton for eight years.

