Boynton Beach woman to compete in shot put at Tokyo Olympics

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach woman just threw her way onto the U.S. Olympic team. Jessica Ramsey won first place in shot put at the qualifiers, and will go for gold month next month in Tokyo.

"I'm still like, wow," Ramsey said.

Ramsey, a Boynton Beach High School grad, won first place in shot put with a record-breaking throw. She said the moment was even sweeter after not making the 2016 Olympic team.

"I cried, cried, cried," Ramsey said. "And then I didn't make the world team last year."

Ramsey said she has put in 110% into her training, not even thinking about giving up her dream.

"I was going to do it until I made that Olympic team," Ramsey said.

Ramsey said the next few weeks before Tokyo will be back to that 110% training.

"I am ready for Tokyo," Ramsey said.

The U.S. won gold in the shot put in 2016, and Ramsey is going for it

"Coming in the top three would be great, but I am going for gold. Everything I do I am going for gold," Ramsey said.

