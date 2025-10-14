National Battle of the Bands brings HBCU showcase to Florida Atlantic University

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The National Battle of the Bands is coming to Florida Atlantic University's campus in January, bringing what organizers expect to be more than $100 million in economic impact to the local economy.

The HBCU showcase will take place at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on FAU's campus in Boca Raton, featuring the country's top historically Black college and university marching bands.

HBCU 'Battle of the Bands' coming to FAU

"It's a great opportunity for HBCU bands," Dr. Donovan Wells, band director at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, said. "But the national battle of the bands is an opportunity to showcase HBCU bands, and we are the stars of the show."

Wells said his band has once again earned an invitation to battle. The Marching Wildcats will bring all 293 members to Boca Raton in January.

"It makes a difference to our students because then they feel just as important as a championship football team," Wells said.

The National Battle of the Bands showcases marching bands that are a crucial part of the football experience, entertaining fans at halftime and celebrating big plays in the stands. But this event puts the bands center stage as the main attraction.

Promoter Derek Webber said the platform helps generate scholarships and opportunities that support music, arts and education programs at HBCUs.

"In 12 years, we've given back close to, with this 12th year included, a little over $2.5 million back to scholarships, back to HBCU programs," Webber said.

Webber said it took more than two years working with the Palm Beach County Sports Commission to bring the showcase to the Palm Beaches.

"So, they saw what we were doing in other markets. They saw we were putting heads in beds and butts in seats. This program, since it's been in Houston for the last six years, has generated over $100 million in economic impact," Webber said.

So far, only Bethune-Cookman University has been announced for the event, which will be held from Jan. 16-18. Organizers will start revealing additional bands later this month.

Click here to learn more.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.