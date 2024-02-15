NASCAR superfans travel from Connecticut, camp out ahead of Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR fans are revving their engines ahead of Sunday's big race at Daytona International Speedway, but some superfans looking to get a head start have already arrived in campers and motorhomes.

WPTV spoke to some superfans who said they couldn't wait to see who will capture the checkered flag at Daytona 500.

One man traveled from Connecticut to Florida with his sons for their first Daytona 500.

"It's great man, out here in the sun, blue skies," he told WPTV. "You know, we got a big snowstorm when we left. We drove down through the storm from Connecticut. We do a yearly thing down to Talladega as well. Our first time down here in Daytona, we are super pumped. You know, I got my boys here with me and all the guys and stuff like that, all good buddies, so we're super excited to be here."

John Barron/WPTV This NASCAR superfan traveled from Connecticut to Florida to attend his first Daytona 500 race.

They've been spending their days drinking and playing cornhole, just happy to be there. They're also hedging their bets on who will win.

"We have a NASCAR pool going on," he said. "If I had to pick anybody for today, it's going to be (Joey) Logano."

His friend had a different driver in mind.

"I'd like to see (Ryan) Blaney do it in the (No.) 12 car," he said. "I got him in my NASCAR pool. So, bragging rights, you know?"

Who will win? That'll be decided Sunday on the track.

