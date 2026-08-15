Miami Dolphins host South Florida high school football teams for media day at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ever wonder what it is like to be a professional athlete, especially off the field? Several high school football teams got an inside look on Saturday at the Miami Dolphins High School Media Day.

Schools from across South Florida came to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for a day packed full of activities.

“I think the activities are pretty fun,” said senior wide receiver from Boca Raton High School Keston Dokes.

At media day, players smiled big for their professional headshot, tried out virtual reality football and even went through a mock press conference. Teams also sat in on presentations about sportsmanship and mental health.

“You know, I didn't expect to come here and like to talk about mental health, but it's pretty beneficial. I like it,” Dokes said. “We are more than football players as to when we went to the mental health section over here, she said, ' Take off your helmet and your jersey. Who are you as a person? And not a lot of people could really answer that question and I think I'm learning from that.”

Ivorye Long with the NCAA also spoke to students about college recruitment and what it takes to play at the next level.

“It's not just about X's and O's; it's not just about the athletic piece, but also the academic piece,” Long said.

Dokes said it was very helpful to learn more about the NCAA, especially since his goal is to play football in college.

“I think it's very beneficial for teams to come out here,” Dokes said.