Local youth hockey team prepares for Mite National Championships

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There's a new hockey team in Palm Beach County, and in their first season they're already lacing up to represent Florida on a national level.

The Florida Surf, a Full Ice Mite AAA level program with the Atlantic Hockey Federation, is a team made up of 8-year-olds starting out in the game of hockey.

"I always like to practice, and I like playing," center Colton Birney said. "It feels like a family."

Although these youths are just starting out in the game of hockey, they are preparing to play in the Mite National Championships in New Jersey this weekend.

"It's crazy because we've played a lot of the teams that I heard we're playing, and we even got to play one of our old teammates who moved to Boston," defender Kenny Kernehan said.

Long-time hockey instructor Larry Robbins is coaching the team and credits the popularity of the sport in Florida to the success of the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.

Robbins is now helping spearhead the $40 million Palm Beach Gardens ice rink that will be home to the Surf and also used as a facility for other future hockey stars to train.

"We want the same opportunity to them, and not only them but the community, to use the sport and see if you work hard at something, you can get better together and enjoy this incredible sport," Robbins said.

The tournament will be held March 14-16.