William T. Dwyer golf team wins school's first state championship after undefeated season

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Cheers erupted Tuesday morning in the media center at William T. Dwyer High School as the school's golf team was celebrated for winning a state championship — the first in school history — capping an undefeated season.

Principal Corey Brooks made clear how rare the accomplishment was.

"I'm just so proud of these guys, and to be good at golf, you have to be focused, you have to be disciplined, you have to be able to stay calm under pressure, and about two percent of this room can do that," Brooks said.

That two percent delivered — and they have the trophies to prove it.

The road to the title began with disappointment. Senior golfer Avery Buttress said last season's state appearance left the team hungry for more.

"We made it to the states, but we didn't really have the results we wanted," Buttress said.

The team dedicated the offseason to improvement, going undefeated during the regular season before claiming the state championship crown.

Team captain Wylie Inman said he believed in this group from the start.

"From day one and even before the season last year, I was expecting to win states this year. We knew we had a great team," Inman said.

The celebration was capped off with a championship ring ceremony to mark the historic occasion.

Buttress said the moment was everything he had worked toward.

"It's great just being able to get it done my senior year, it's a dream come true," Buttress said.

He reflected on what the title meant to the team as a whole.

"Being able to get it done is just a dream come true, and I'm really proud of all our team and everybody," Buttress said.

