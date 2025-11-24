West Palm Beach tennis community concerned about instructor's future amid facility changes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Local tennis players are expressing concerns about the future of their beloved instructor as the city of West Palm Beach prepares to hand over operations of its tennis facilities to a new organization.

The South Olive Tennis Center is set to reopen Dec. 1 after extensive renovations that transformed 12 courts into beautifully refurbished playing surfaces. However, the excitement over the facility's makeover is tempered by uncertainty surrounding longtime tennis director Skip Jackson's future role.

During construction, Jackson has been conducting lessons at nearby Howard Park, maintaining his connection with students like Amber Grow, who has been under his tutelage for two decades.

"I started playing tennis with Skip in 2001 when I was 15 years old," Grow said.

She remembers the poor condition of the South Olive courts before the renovation project began.

"The courts were empty, in poor condition, weeds growing out of them," Grow told WPTV Monday.

When Grow moved back to the city, she reconnected with Jackson and the tennis community at South Olive.

"He has also been such a welcoming, fun presence," Grow said.

While there's positive momentum around the facility improvements, the tennis community is concerned that Jackson, who helped build up the program over more than 20 years, may not be part of its future.

"So what happens to you? I'm looking for work," Jackson said when asked about his situation.

The city of West Palm Beach recently agreed to turn over operations of the city's tennis facilities to the USTA starting Jan. 1, leaving Jackson's employment status uncertain. He's filing a protest with the city.

"It's kind of like working for a union and having the union come and take your job," Jackson said. "The USTA is there to support tennis professionals and tennis community. I would expect them to assist me running the facility with grants etc., not take over the facility."

WPTV reached out to both the city of West Palm Beach and the USTA to ask about the change and whether Jackson will continue to have a role at the tennis center.

A city spokeswoman said that because of the funding source for the renovations, they had to go out to bid rather than continue with the previous operating model.

WPTV was also told that the city's intent is to negotiate terms with USTA Florida as to each of the three parks involved, including court fees and hiring tennis pros, which could include retaining the current pros serving each park.

A USTA spokesman said that due to what it called a "quiet period" of contract negotiations, they are unable to comment at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist, portions have been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.