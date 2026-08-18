BOCA RATON, Fla. — Students at West Boca High School are chasing two goals at once: building careers through the School District of Palm Beach County's Choice Programs and becoming the first football team in Palm Beach County history to win three straight state championships.

The Choice Programs allow students from pre-K through 12th grade to pursue a wide array of career and technical education programs. For three West Boca Bulls football players, those programs are shaping who they are both in and out of school.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

West Boca students balance career programs and pursuit of three straight state championships

Offensive lineman Gavin Ciagel is studying digital design. Defensive back Mario Davis is enrolled in culinary arts. Defensive end Ma'Karion Owens is pursuing computer science.

Each student has his own reason for joining.

"When I come to school and do different things on the computers, like different projects and make different stuff, it just brings me back to my regular state," Owens said.

"You get to show yourself and be creative, and throughout the years, I just feel like I got so much better at just using my brain and being creative," Ciagel said.

"Just trying different foods, it helps you when you're older, going home, you know how to cook and take care of your body," Davis said.

For Davis, a sophomore, that mindset of keeping his body intact through food and nutrition is also helping him stand out for the Bulls as they look to make history. West Boca is chasing its third straight state championship — something no Palm Beach County team has ever done.

"It feels good. I feel like we have the team to do that. We practice hard, and we are disciplined," Davis said.

That discipline will be tested this season. West Boca faces one of the toughest schedules in the state, including matchups with fellow state champions Cardinal Newman, a state championship rematch with American Heritage, and an Adidas Football Classic showdown with Georgia powerhouse Grayson.

Ciagel said he embraces the pressure that comes with leading the offensive line.

"I'm the leader of the o-line, and I like to lead the o-line to the next state championship, and yeah, it's a lot of pressure, but I just got to get it done," Ciagel said.

Owens said the schedule is just another obstacle to overcome.

"Everything in life is going to be hard; nothing in life is easy, so with this schedule it's just another hump and adversity that we have to overcome," Owens said.

When asked what his best meal is, Davis did not hesitate.

"I can make steak, alfredo, spaghetti. I don't know; I can make a lot of things at home," Davis said.

