WELLINGTON, Fla. — When you start up a team, there will always be highs and lows.

"We started two years ago and went 0-5 in our first tournament," said head coach Dustin Wynn, who is too competitive just to get beaten like that, so he went back to the drawing board.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Welly Boltz rise from rough start to national spotlight in youth flag football

"I coached in the WCFL (Western Communities Football League.) A local flag football league took the best players from that," said Wynn.

One of those players was his star quarterback, Brayden Gomez, whom Coach Wynn says he built the entire team around.

"I think it's pretty cool, and we have some great players around me to play and spread the ball around," said Gomez.

With a superstar lineup intact, the Welly Boltz were officially back in action this summer for their first full season, placing second in two straight tournaments.

"Along the way, we beat the No. 18-ranked team in the nation, 32 Sports," said Coach Wynn.

That win put the Boltz in the national spotlight, and the boys kept winning while also securing themselves a spot in the first-ever AAU Junior Olympics for flag football.

"It was extremely nerve-wrecking when we got to the playoffs, but once we started scoring and winning, it was just an awesome experience," said KJ Gill, the team's wide receiver.

An experience that saw the boys make it to the quarterfinals and lose a heartbreaker.

Now, as the season is over, the previously unknown team from Wellington has a target on their back. These boys say this is what they wanted.

"I think that next time we can push it and win the whole thing," said Gomez.

"In November, we will be ready to get back in it," said Gill.