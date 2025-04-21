DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — It's make-or-break time for several of the world's top junior tennis players as they compete in the qualifying rounds of the Delray Beach International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament.

The ITF features some of the biggest up-and-coming names in the world of tennis at the junior level.

WATCH BELOW: Top junior tennis players 'embrace the pressure' at tournament

Top junior tennis players 'embrace the pressure' at Delray Beach tournament

The beauty of this event is that many of the names who play in this tournament have gone on to be stars in the tennis world.

For 13 years, the Delray Beach International Tennis Tournament has produced some of the sport's top up-and-coming athletes.

"We have close to 250 players from different countries from around the world," tournament director Ivan Baron said.

Sunday was the final day of qualifying matches, meaning the winners of the day would go on to play in the Delray Beach ITF.

Players from Hong Kong, Australia and South America will be competing.

However, it was a player from Boca Raton who set the tone.

"Super grateful to be here and just happy to be in the third round of qualifying, and now I'm in the mains. I played well and got the win, so I'm just happy," said Max Freedman, a Boca Raton tennis star.

Qualifying for the tournament is just the latest accomplishment for this Boca Raton standout.

He was recently named Broward boys' tennis player of the year after securing his school's first boys' singles state championship at North Broward.

"You just got to go out there and have fun. I just do my best and do the right things off the court and eat right," said Freedman.

That off-the-court dedication paid off on the final day of qualifiers as he set the tone with his serve and precision.

"I really told myself no expectations for myself, and my serve clutched up for me there. I just tried my best, and it worked out," said Freedman.

He wasn't the only Boca Raton resident experiencing success; Seton Hall's 5-star tennis commit Kira Farrakhova also excelled.

"It's my third time playing in the tournament. Today, I got lucky to qualify," said Farrakhova.

Last year, she was eliminated in the final round of qualifiers; a year later, she looks to end her high school career with a bang.

"It's very challenging to focus and keep myself together and composed. I like to embrace the pressure. I like to stay calm. I think I'm a very calm person. I find it enjoyable to compete under pressure," said Farrakhova.

We look forward to both of you making deep runs in the tournament.