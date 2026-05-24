RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — For five years, possibly no event has brought more people to Riviera Beach than Sincere 2000's Boxing for a Cause.

The organization was founded after a personal tragedy. In 2018, Unique Melvin and his wife lost their son, Sincere Melvin, to suicide.

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Sincere 2000's Boxing for a Cause draws Riviera Beach crowds for mental health and domestic violence

"In 2018, we lost our son to suicide, so my wife and I decided that we didn't want another family to go through what we went through. So, we started Sincere 2000," Melvin said.

Sincere 2000 hosts many events throughout Palm Beach County, but none attract crowds like Boxing for a Cause. The event drew the attention of Christy Martin, widely credited with bringing women's boxing into the mainstream.

"I love boxing, I thought it was the most exciting sporting event that you could be a part of. It was so fun to be in front of all those people and knock someone out and get paid for it," Martin said.

Martin's career and life changed dramatically when she was stabbed by her ex-husband in 2010, nearly losing her life. She now travels the country advocating for mental health awareness and domestic violence prevention alongside her work promoting boxing.

"Boxers are the kindest people. You walk into a boxing gym, everybody's hugging everybody, all sticky and sweaty," Martin said.

That spirit drew Dominic Rose-Green to the sport. After getting taped up by his longtime trainer, Rose-Green entered the ring focused on one goal: a knockout. He delivered, securing the first stoppage of the night.

"Being here, it's really cool," Rose-Green said.

"All of my hard work has finally paid off. I've been boxing for two years, and it feels great," Rose-Green said.

