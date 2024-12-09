Saint Andrew's School athlete Dylan Faison aims to be Notre Dame's next two-sport star in lacrosse, football

BOCA RATON, Fla. — For Saint Andrew's School junior Dylan Faison, sports are a way of life.

"I've been playing sports since I was born," Faison said. "I come from an athletic family."

Although sports runs through Dylan's whole family, he credits his brother, Jordan Faison, for molding him through brotherly competition.

"It's definitely humbling when you do something good and look across the hall and see your older brother there," Dylan said. "Having that competition in the house and in the backyard is always there."

Jordan is now a two-sports star at Notre Dame, excelling in football and lacrosse. Similarly, Dylan is now a top-rated lacrosse recruit and football player.

With speed and elite play-making, Faison has gained the attention of every college in the country for lacrosse. Additionally, he takes his athleticism to the football field as a wide receiver.

"Dylan is great in the classroom, great in the community, a great leader, and obviously, he's great in the field at two sports," said Jimmy Robertson, Saint Andrew's football coach.

Saint Andrew's lacrosse coach, Tony Seaman, has college coaching under his belt for almost a decade, and high school coaching for almost 30 years. He agrees with Robertson that Dylan's talents are nothing short of spectacular.

"I can tell you he's the best high school player I've ever been around," Seaman said.

Dylan is proudly following in his brother Jordan's footsteps, committing to Notre Dame for football and lacrosse.

"I know where I'm going, and I get to understand what I need to do to be great at that next level because I'm building relationships with my coaches," Dylan says.