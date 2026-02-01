Port St. Lucie Special Olympics reporter heads to San Francisco for 4th Super Bowl coverage

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For Malcom Harris-Gowdie, combining fun with work has led to an incredible opportunity that most sports journalists only dream about.

The 36-year-old Port St. Lucie resident is preparing to cover his fourth consecutive Super Bowl, thanks to a partnership between The Special Olympics and media website FanSided.

Special Olympics reporter from Florida heads to San Francisco for 4th Super Bowl coverage

"It's exciting to be here at the bowling alley with my Special Olympic friends. I'm getting ready to head to San Francisco tomorrow morning," Harris-Gowdie said.

What started as a passion for sports broadcasting when he was 11 years old has turned into a remarkable career milestone for Harris-Gowdie, who has been reporting for the past four years.

"I've been doing reporting for the past four years. I've been reporting on the Super Bowl now, this is my fourth year in a row," Harris-Gowdie said.

This year's assignment includes interviews with several high-profile NFL players, including Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Giants player Cam Skattebo, and former Lions running back Barry Sanders.

"It's a privilege, it's a blessing, I'll get to interview Derek Henry, the running back of the Ravens, I'll get to interview Baker Mayfield of the Bucs, I'll get to interview Cam Skattebo of the Giants, and also the former running back of the Lions, Berry Sanders," Harris-Gowdie said.

The opportunity to cover the NFL's biggest game continues to amaze Harris-Gowdie, who never imagined his childhood dream would become reality.

"I've always wanted to be a sportscaster ever since I was 11 years old. I get stoked. You know, never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would get to cover four Super Bowls. I mean, who gets to say they covered one Super Bowl?" Harris-Gowdie said.

The partnership between The Special Olympics and FanSided has provided Harris-Gowdie with personal invitations to cover the Big Game for four consecutive years, showcasing the power of inclusive sports journalism.

