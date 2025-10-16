Palm Beaches Marathon to draw 6,000 runners from around the world this December

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beaches Marathon is expected to bring more than 6,000 runners to the streets of downtown West Palm Beach this December.

Event organizers said Thursday that runners from 40 states and 17 countries have already signed up as early participants.

The race is scheduled to take place Dec. 13-14 and will showcase a new title sponsor, U.S. Polo Assn.

The weekend includes five races and is set at distances to accommodate runners of all levels. It includes a marathon (Boston Marathon qualifier), half-marathon, marathon relay, 10K and a 5K.﻿

The 5K and 10K races will be held Saturday, Dec.13, at 7:30 a.m. The marathon, half-marathon and marathon relay will be held Sunday, Dec. 14 at 6 a.m.

The course will take runners through downtown West Palm Beach, with much of the race run in shaded city streets and along the waterfront. ﻿

﻿Early registration is now open. Cost is $140 for the marathon and $110 for the half-marathon.

The early registration fee for the 10K is $60 and $50 for the 5K.

