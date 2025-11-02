PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Atlantic's men's soccer team capped off a historic regular season with a 1-1 tie against Rollins College Saturday night, earning the program's regular-season championship.

The third-ranked Sailfish entered the in-conference matchup with momentum, but Rollins struck first when midfielder Jordan Proulx caught Palm Beach Atlantic by surprise with a perfectly timed goal to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer wins regular season championship after tie with Rollins

The game would be a defensive matchup for the rest of the night, until minutes before the final whistle sounded, it would be the Sailfish's defender, Juan Hermoso, knocking in the goal to wrap the game up in a 1-1 tie.

The Sailfish finished the season going 12-1-2; their only loss was to the NAIA Florida Memorial squad.

"It's been a special year," head coach Lucas Martorana said. "This has been a culmination of years of learning and hard work, and years of putting this together. It's been wonderful."

The school's athletic director greeted the men post-game with their regular-season championship trophy, to cap off a historic season.

"That's unbelievable, and that's what we work for. We move away from our hometowns and countries and move to a different world and commit all of our free time to witness moments like that."

With the top seed in the Sunshine State Conference, the Sailfish will host every tournament game at home. Their first playoff matchup is scheduled for November 10 at 6 p.m.

