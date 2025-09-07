Aristotle once said, "Excellence is not a singular act but a habit. You are what you repeatedly do."

It's a mentality Croix Kendall brings to the basketball court.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Local basketball standout among the finalists for Sports Illustrated Athlete of the Year

"I like the competition. I actually love the competition. I work hard because of my mother,” said Kendall, who is only 12 and already a natural-born leader on and off the court.

"X is a great kid, we've been rooting for him, and we've been together for a while now, and we're just trying to make sure that he is the best individual he can be in the community, and if that translates to the court, then hey, we love it,” said Kendall’s basketball coach, Guy Etienne.

Well, let's say his character stands out when he's outside, but on the court, he's more than just a great kid.

"He's very unselfish, and as you can see when he plays, he could've taken more shots than he did, but he sees and tries to get those shots all the time. Great individual and I love the way he plays,” said Etienne.

Yes, coaches and teammates love the point guard, but so does everyone else.

A few weeks ago, Croix was selected to participate in the annual Sports Illustrated Youth Athlete of the Year award.

It's a nationwide competition for athletes ages seven through 17 that provides a chance for the winner to be featured in Sports Illustrated and win $25,000.

"It's cool because they cheer for me, vote for me, and hopefully vote for me from this day on,” said Kendall.

While the chance to appear in the magazine and win prize money isn't a concern for Kendall, he hopes the recognition from the Tournament can help him reach the next level.

"I'll get better and better. I can see myself in college or in the NBA,” said Kendall.

Vote for Croix Kendall here: https://athleteoftheyear.org/2025/croix-c438

