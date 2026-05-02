WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — 60 junior golfers spent Saturday morning at The Park in West Palm Beach learning the game from local golf professionals ahead of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.

The Park is known as one of the premier public golf courses in Palm Beach County. Kids ages 8 to 14 filled the greens for a day of instruction and fun, courtesy of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, which features historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions. The tournament tees off Monday.

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Junior golfers learn the game at The Park in West Palm Beach ahead of PGA WORKS Championship

"When I first got here, I first found out I was coming here, I was excited," Jaden Nozius, a first-time golfer, said.

"I felt excited because it was my first time playing golf," fellow first-time golfer Ahava Hansack said.

Local PGA professional Clay Myers served as one of the instructors. Myers is the head golf professional at The Park.

"I'm the head golf professional at The Park. I got started in golf about eight years old and worked my way up through junior golf, high school golf, college golf, and even professional golf. I even ended up becoming a PGA member, which landed me at The Park," Myers said.

Myers has a personal connection to the event, having participated in it himself.

"When I participated in 2011, I got a chance to meet and network with a lot of people that really inspired me to become a PGA member," Myers said.

The young golfers came away with new skills — and some personal motivation.

"They were teaching me how to do the ball to the circle you're supposed to land in," Hansack said.

"I really like. Now I'll be able to show my dad that I'm good and that I can get the 10 dollars he promised me if I beat my sister," Nozius said.

