Willie Smith hired as next head football coach at Dwyer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Willie Smith is coming home.

The former William T. Dwyer Community High School star has been hired as the next head football coach at his alma mater.

Smith was a two-way standout for the Panthers under former coach Jack Daniels and went on to play at Marshall, where he was an all-conference cornerback for the Thundering Herd.

LM Otero/AP Marshall cornerback Willie Smith returns an interception for a touchdown against Cincinnati quarterback Gino Guidugli in the first quarter of the Forth Worth Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2004, in Fort Worth, Texas.

After college, he spent three seasons in the Arena Football League.

Smith has more than a decade of coaching experience, including as a graduate assistant at Marshall and assistant coach at a high school in Alabama. He's spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach at the Benjamin School.

"We are excited to welcome coach Smith to our Dwyer football program and family," Dwyer Principal Corey Brooks said Friday in a news release from the School District of Palm Beach County. "We look forward to his leadership and player development on and off the field."

Smith replaces Al Shipman, who resigned in November after an 11-10 record in two seasons with the Panthers.