Al Shipman resigns as Dwyer football coach

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — William T. Dwyer Community High School is looking for a new head football coach after the resignation of Al Shipman was announced Tuesday.

Principal Corey Brooks said the school "will begin a nationwide search to find the next head football coach to lead the Panthers."

"We thank coach Shipman for his service to our football program over the past two years and support his decision," Brooks said.

Shipman served as Panthers head coach for the last two seasons, finishing with a 4-6 record this year and 7-4 in 2022.

He was promoted from assistant coach.

Shipman came to Dwyer after seven years at Palm Beach Lakes Community High School. The Rams won their first district championship since 1996, made two playoff appearances and had more than 100 players advance to the collegiate level.

Last week, the school district announced that Glades Central Community High School head coach Travis Moore won't return for the Raiders next season.