William T. Dwyer looks to secure their second straight golf championship

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Two years ago, when William T. Dwyer hired Head Golf Coach Eric Fasone, his goal was simple.

“Our vision was to create a strong program here at Dwyer for boys golf,” said Fasone.

In year one, the fellas went undefeated and won state, and this year, “We went through our regular season with only one loss, and we swept our tournaments,” said Fasone.

This year, their star is the stellar senior TK Ritthisorn.

“It wasn’t really nerves we knew we were good you know we know our players and we just went out there and did our best and dominated other teams,” said Ritthisorn, who was named the district's most outstanding player.

“It was pretty hard; I played my game and flighted shots and knew what I was doing and I just dominated and played my best,” said Ritthisorn.

While he’s the only returner from last year's championship squad, he’s not the only star on the team; in fact they’re team captain is Drew Politziner, who spent the entire season daring his guys to be great.

“I was very honored that coach gave me the option to be the captain this year for the team and the leadership I give is really overal what Dwyer stands for,” said Politziner.

With his leadership, TK’s clutch skills, and some new faces like Cole Mitchell and Drew Kiernan, the boys swept through districts, sectionals, and regionals.

“Going into districts I knew we were supposed to win it again and regionals I didn’t really know much about the course,” said Mitchell.

“We got the Mamba Mentality, so we’re supposed to go out and win every single match and do the best we can,” said Kiernan.

That Mamba mentality has the fellas headed to the state Tournament this weekend, a moment the guys have been waiting on.

I’m excited to see what everyone can do and play their best, and no matter how hard it is, everyone will do their part," said junior Tyler Sheehan.