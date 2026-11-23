PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — For years, when you thought of sports at William T. Dwyer, you thought of football, basketball and baseball.

However, for the past two years, Dwyer has been a statewide golf powerhouse, securing back-to-back state championships.

WATCH REPORT BELOW: Dwyer captures second straight state golf title

Dwyer golfers capture second straight state championship

"It was really cool; it was really fun. We had an early pretty big lead, and it kind of got closer at the end," said sophomore golfer Matthew Marigliano.

With the boys giving up an early lead on the greens, the ship was righted by a stellar freshman, Martin Bustos, who shot an even par in his final round.

"It was pretty awesome; it was pretty great we had a great team this year, and it was pretty fun," said Bustos.

Pretty fun might be an understatement; this season, the team lost only once.

Eric Fasone Dwyer head golf coach Eric Fasone and Willian Cui posing after he secures his individual state championship.

But when it mattered most, they won districts, regionals and their second straight state crown, defeating Beachside High School with a final score of 584.

To cap off the amazing weekend, William Cui, the outstanding junior, sank a clutch 15-foot birdie to capture an individual state championship.

"It was really nice to win individually. This was my third time playing in states, so it's a course I like and know well. So I got pretty aggressive out there and hit some good shots, and it worked out well," said Cui.