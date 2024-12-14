West Boca takes home first-ever state championship against Osceola

MIAMI, Fla. — The football season has lead us to this.

Only one team made it to the state championship game in our five-county viewing area: West Boca, who completed their undefeated season and took home a state title.

This is West Boca's first trip to the state title game, as they faced off against Osceola in Pitbull Stadium.

West Boca set the tone early on their first drive, as Mason Mallory looked down field and let this deep ball fly. He found Kyle Andrews wide open, and he got the Bulls on the board first with an explosive touchdown.

Later in the game, Bulls lead 10-0 but the Kowboys were knocking on the door and Osceola cut into the lead. It’s 10-7 as we head to the half.

In the 3rd quarter the Bulls were up 13-7 and West Boca looked for good fortune through the air once again. Mallory finds Mark Hanniford as he keeps his feet and takes it all the way for the touchdown.

PAT is no good, so it’s 19-7.

Late in the fifth, Osceola has no answer for West Boca as they line up in victory formation and take home their first-ever state championship, with a 26-7 score.

“It’s everything we thought we could do this season," said West Boca coach Dylan Potts. "It’s one thing to say, but we believed that with our work ethic and the way the kids were working this year, that we could do something special.”

“It’s great. This hasn’t been done since 2013, it’s great that the West Boca Bulls can bring it out and do it for Palm Beach County," said defensive end Demetrius Geathers.

An undefeated season and a state championship ring to match.

The West Boca Bulls will be bring home the glory for South Florida, and after talking with this team, they plan to do that in the near future as well.

