West Boca, Santaluces earn first playoff victories in 20 years

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Boca and Santaluces each won their first high school playoff games in 20 years on Friday night with both decided in the fourth quarter. Also, Boca Raton earned an upset win over Jupiter.

In Delray Beach, the seventh-seeded Bulls rallied to earn a last-second 23-22 victory over No. 2 Atlantic, the first for the school, which was founded in 2004.

In Lantana, the fourth-seeded Chiefs defeated No. 5 Palm Beach Gardens, 35-28, their first victory in postseason since 2001.

In Jupiter. the No. 6 Bobcats defeated host No. 3 Jupiter 48-41

Jayden Parerish scored a quick touchdown for Atlantic against West Boca in Class 3 Metro.

But one possession later, the Bulls came up with an interception by Aaron Ford.



Then, a few plays later, star running back for Atlantic, Javion Mallory, scored the tying touchdown.



With 4 seconds left in the game and West Boca down by six points., Mallory threw up a prayer and Kyle Andrews came down with it with one hand to tie the game. Freshman John Farfan kicked a field goal for the win.



West Boca (9-2) next will face No. 3 Coconut Creek, a 42-6 win over visiting Piper.



Santaluces took an early 28-14 lead in the third quarter but the Gators battled back and led by two touchdowns by Keyon Stephens in Class 4 Metro.

Jam Browder hauled in the double-reverse pass and drew the defensive pass interference.

In the fourth quarter, Santaluces needs a big play, and it was Browder.

The host team won by seven points as Gardens fumbled late in the game.

Santaluces will travel to No. 1 Coconut Creek Monarch, a 40-7 winner over visiting Parkland Stoneman Douglas 40-7, in the regional semifinals next week.

No. 6 Boca Raton upset No. 3 Jupiter 48-41 on the road in Class 4 Metro.

Sophomore quarterback Chance Routson and junior wide receiver Damien Taylor teamed up for a 93-yard catch-and-run to open the game.



Jupiter extended its lead to 14-7 with 1:44 left in the first quarter.



Boca Raton had a field goal to narrow the game and went ahead 17-14 with 8:21 left in the second quarter with a touchdown.

The Bobcats had an interception and took the lead with 6:52 left in the second quarter.

The Bobcats pushed their lead to 31-17.

Boca Raton (7-4) will face host No. 2 Palm Beach Central, a 36-0 winner over No. 7 Spanish River.

In Class 4 Suburban, host No. 1 Treasure Coast defeated No. 8 Osceola 28-0 in a rematch of last season's regional semifinal and will face No. 4 Vero Beach, a 28-17 winner over No. 5.

Richard Kramer rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown from George Roberts, who also added a rushing touchdown.

Octavion Osby scored three rushing touchdowns for Vero Beach.

Class 1 Rural Region 4

at (4) Pahokee 56, (5) Dixie County 0

at (4) King's Academy 49, (5) Somerset-Canyons 7

(6) Calvary Christian 20, at (3) St. Andrew's 13

Class 2 Metro Region 3

(5) Rockledge 19, at (4) Jensen Beach 16

at (3) Sebring 48, (6) Fort Pierce Westwood 0

Class 4 Suburban Region 3

at (1) Treasure Coast 28, (8) Osceola 0

(4) Vero Beach 28, at (5) Heritage 17

Class 3 Metro Region 3

(7) West Boca Raton 23, at (2) Atlantic 22

Class 4 Metro Region 3

at (4) Santaluces 35, (5) Palm Beach Gardens 28

at (2) Palm Beach Central 36, (7) Spanish River 0

(6) Boca Raton 48, at (3) Jupiter 41

First game Nov. 17

Class 1 Metro Region 3

(3) Benjamin at (2) Cardinal Newman

